Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama 

Salman Khan has continued to promote his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which has faced plenty of controversy before its release.
The Indian superstar has appeared unbothered by the ongoing Indian Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sanctions regarding his new movie, as he revealed a glimpse of the role that he opted for in the forthcoming period drama.
Khan, 60, took to his Instagram account to share a couple of snaps, which seem like a special treat to his fans from his new portrayal.
New transformation
In now-viral pictures, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is seen sitting on a chair while showing off his physique as he posed for the camera with an ethereal view.
He captioned his new post, "Maatrubhumi" teases fans with his new look.
As the new snaps garnered attention on social media, fans quickly rushed the actor's comment section, with one noting, “Brother, it’s wrong, sir; you should reply; it doesn't happen like that.
Fans' reaction on Salman Khan's new look
"Boss," another labelled.
While a third said, "This glimpse of my brother is different."
This update came a few days after Salman Khan shut down speculations that the much-awaited film, Maatrubhumi, is facing hurdles from the Central Board of Film Certification.
However, the film's production house issued a strongly worded statement that the ongoing CBFC rumours are nothing but baseless.
In an official statement shared on Instagram, the production house said reports suggesting the film’s certification had been put on hold were "false" and clarified that Maatrubhumi has not yet been submitted to the CBFC.
Dismissing CBFC rumours
"Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless," the message noted.
Salman Khan's role in Maatrubhumi
For those unaware, Salman Khan has portrayed an Indian Army soldier, widely reported to be portraying the role of the martyred Indian Army officer Colonel Santosh Babu.
The war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.
However, the film is experiencing controversy due to its depiction of the sensitive 2020 India-China clash at the Galwan Valley.
Despite the hurdles, Salman Khan and his team are determined to promote the new film.