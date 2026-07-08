Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama

The 'Tere Naam' star continues to promote his new film, 'Maatrubhumi' amid CBFC sanctions

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Salman Khans jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid Maatrubhumi CBFC drama
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama 

Salman Khan has continued to promote his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which has faced plenty of controversy before its release.

The Indian superstar has appeared unbothered by the ongoing Indian Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sanctions regarding his new movie, as he revealed a glimpse of the role that he opted for in the forthcoming period drama.

Khan, 60, took to his Instagram account to share a couple of snaps, which seem like a special treat to his fans from his new portrayal. 

New transformation 

In now-viral pictures, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is seen sitting on a chair while showing off his physique as he posed for the camera with an ethereal view.

He captioned his new post, "Maatrubhumi" teases fans with his new look.



As the new snaps garnered attention on social media, fans quickly rushed the actor's comment section, with one noting, “Brother, it’s wrong, sir; you should reply; it doesn't happen like that.

Fans' reaction on Salman Khan's new look  

"Boss," another labelled.

While a third said, "This glimpse of my brother is different."

This update came a few days after Salman Khan shut down speculations that the much-awaited film, Maatrubhumi, is facing hurdles from the Central Board of Film Certification.

However, the film's production house issued a strongly worded statement that the ongoing CBFC rumours are nothing but baseless. 

In an official statement shared on Instagram, the production house said reports suggesting the film’s certification had been put on hold were "false" and clarified that Maatrubhumi has not yet been submitted to the CBFC.  

Dismissing CBFC rumours 

"Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless," the message noted.

Salman Khan's role in Maatrubhumi 

For those unaware, Salman Khan has portrayed an Indian Army soldier, widely reported to be portraying the role of the martyred Indian Army officer Colonel Santosh Babu.

The war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. 

However, the film is experiencing controversy due to its depiction of the sensitive 2020 India-China clash at the Galwan Valley.

Despite the hurdles, Salman Khan and his team are determined to promote the new film. 

Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair
Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony
Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony
Akshay Kumar issues explosive warning over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rights in public notice
Akshay Kumar issues explosive warning over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rights in public notice
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony: What we now about their romance?
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony: What we now about their romance?
Salman Khan issues first statement after ‘Maatrubhumi’ hits roadblock
Salman Khan issues first statement after ‘Maatrubhumi’ hits roadblock
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ roars into cinemas with impressive box office debut
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ roars into cinemas with impressive box office debut
Farah Khan opens up about hilarious 'Main Hoon Na' stunt fail involving Shah Rukh Khan
Farah Khan opens up about hilarious 'Main Hoon Na' stunt fail involving Shah Rukh Khan

Popular News

Messi breaks silence after 'rigged match' claims in Argentina vs Egypt game

Messi breaks silence after 'rigged match' claims in Argentina vs Egypt game
2 hours ago
Christopher Nolan makes bold Heath Ledger comparison ahead of 'The Odyssey' release

Christopher Nolan makes bold Heath Ledger comparison ahead of 'The Odyssey' release
2 hours ago
Britney Spears makes cryptic post amid 'The Woman in Me' biopic buzz

Britney Spears makes cryptic post amid 'The Woman in Me' biopic buzz
3 hours ago