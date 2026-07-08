Why Ariana Grande, Ricky Álvarez are reviving their romance: Surprising reason revealed 

Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez are officially on the same page, as rekindling romance rumours escalate.
The Wicked starlet and her former beau have reportedly revived their old romance, particularly after the popstar’s fresh breakup with Ethan Slater.
In June, Ariana and Ricky were spotted dining together in Austin, Texas, despite her tightly packed working schedule due to her ongoing musical tour, Eternal Sunshine.
However, the Thank U, Next crooner managed to spend a few quality hours with the former footballer, leaving the internet in a frenzy.
Amid the escalating rekindling romance rumours, a source close to the singer has finally revealed the inside details of their “equation.”
After the two were spotted celebrating the United States of America’s 250th Independence Day on July 4th, an insider disclosed that the two are “joyful” after a difficult romance journey with Ethan.
“She’s having a great time on tour. She loves having close friends join her for parts of the tour,” the source claimed.
Speaking about their close bond, the tipster shared that, “Ricky has always been a friend and confidant. She really trusts him. He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh and she enjoys spending time with him.”
Not only due to their latest sightings, but also because of Ariana’s subtle nod to Ricky during her headline-grabbing concert gig, she performed her infamous track, Thank U, Next, with different lyrics this time.
She sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back.” Earlier in the week, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / And they still kinda slap.”
The source also confirmed that the Side to Side singer is “doing well” just after parting ways with the Gen V star.
This update came just a few hours after Ariana Grande dropped a cryptic message in a series of her Instagram Stories, which fans suggested is a “hidden” note for Ricky.
Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from her latest concert tour, the critically acclaimed singer wrote, “I love you.”
Before rekindling their romance this year, Ariana Grande and her former backup dancer, Ricky Alvarez, initially began dating in April 2015.
They first met when the athlete joined her team for the Honeymoon Tour in February 2015.
However, years after calling it quits, the singer was romantically involved with her ex, Ethan Slater, in 2023; the two developed feelings for each other during the filming of their Oscar-buzzing movie, Wicked.
Despite being in an on-and-off relationship, neither Ariana Grande nor Ricky Álvarez have conformed their romance.