Christopher Nolan makes bold Heath Ledger comparison ahead of 'The Odyssey' release 

Christopher Nolan has drawn comparisons between one of the stars of his upcoming epic The Odyssey and the late Heath Ledger.
According to initial reviews, Samantha Morton steals the spotlight in Nolan's The Odyssey, making a lasting impression in just a handful of scenes as the goddess Circe.
“This was a massive film and she is someone who comes in and changes the dynamic,” Nolan told the Los Angeles Times.
The Oppenheimer filmmaker added, “In some weird way, the film lived or died over that character. She was the fulcrum. I’ve always admired Samantha’s work, she brings so much depth of thinking about her role, there are no limitations on her performance.”
He further shared that Morton's performance was met with a round of applause from the crew after a take.
“I was talking with Emma [Thomas],” Nolan said of his wife and producing partner, “and she remembered that the last time that had happened was with Heath Ledger on The Dark Knight.”
Heath Ledger and Samantha Morton’s career comparison
To note, Heath Ledger's iconic turn as the Joker in the 2008 Batman installment earned him a posthumous Academy Award.
While Samantha Morton may not be as widely known in the United States as some of her co-stars, she has long been regarded as one of Britain's finest actors, earning two Academy Award nominations early in her career.
Morton’s other memorable credits include Jane Eyre; Minority Report; Synecdoche, New York; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; and The Walking Dead.
Everything to know about The Odyssey
The Odyssey also stars Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and Zendaya, who Damon previously said also earned high praise from Nolan.
Matt Damon leads The Odyssey as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, whose decade-long journey home after the Trojan War forms the heart of the story.
In Homer's epic, he encounters Circe on the island of Aeaea, where the pair have two sons.
The Odyssey is set to hit in theaters on July 17.