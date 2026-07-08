Tom Holland speaks out after Zendaya's new ‘The Odyssey ' press tour appearance sparks buzz 

Tom Holland has made new statement shortly after his wife, Zendaya, sparked buzz over her new appearance at The Odyssey press tour.
After making waves in London, the couple, who recently confirmed their marriage, has attended the star-studded film's promotional campaign in Paris.
On Tuesday, Christopher Nolan has brought his entire cast at the Eiffel tower after winning over the critics’ review, a few days before his highly-awaited movie’s release.
However, to share a sneak peek into their successful press tour in Paris, Italy, Tom turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of photos, featuring himself, his life partner, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and others.
Tom Holland's new statement
“Odyssey - July 17th,” the Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor captioned his post.
This post came shortly after fans’ mocked Zendaya’s get up she created for her film’s Italian promotions.
Notably, the Euphoria actress is wearing an eye-popping display in the kooky headwear to celebrate the film’s release mid of this month.
Zendaya sparks buzz
The American actress complemented the statement Alexander McQueen mask with a vintage white Givenchy dress.
Fans' mocked Zendaya's Paris' look
As the new photos of Zendaya garnered fans’ attention on social media, several began trolling her pver her weird fashion choices.
One bashed, "I love Zen but i hate this look it’s breaking my heart to say it."
"I don’t like the Dress, but somehow the back of it looks good," another added.
While a third noted, "Uncover her face expeditiously."
However, Tom Holland's new update appeared to be a rescue move, as the proud husband praised his wife look, as he proudly uploaded the snaps.
The Odyssey, was previously premiered in London, where the director of the film earned soaring critics’ review, due to the spectacular performance of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.
For those unaware, the upcoming movie will be out on July 17th.