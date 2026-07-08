Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Tom Holland speaks out after Zendaya's new ‘The Odyssey' press tour appearance sparks buzz

'The Odyssey' entire cast lights up Paris with dazzling appearance in Paris, Italy

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Tom Holland speaks out after Zendayas new ‘The Odyssey press tour appearance sparks buzz
Tom Holland speaks out after Zendaya's new ‘The Odyssey ' press tour appearance sparks buzz 

Tom Holland has made new statement shortly after his wife, Zendaya, sparked buzz over her new appearance at The Odyssey press tour.

After making waves in London, the couple, who recently confirmed their marriage, has attended the star-studded film's promotional campaign in Paris. 

On Tuesday, Christopher Nolan has brought his entire cast at the Eiffel tower after winning over the critics’ review, a few days before his highly-awaited movie’s release.

However, to share a sneak peek into their successful press tour in Paris, Italy, Tom turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of photos, featuring himself, his life partner, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and others.

Tom Holland's new statement 

“Odyssey - July 17th,” the Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor captioned his post.

This post came shortly after fans’ mocked Zendaya’s get up she created for her film’s Italian promotions.

Notably, the Euphoria actress is wearing an eye-popping display in the kooky headwear to celebrate the film’s release mid of this month.

Zendaya sparks buzz 

The American actress complemented the statement Alexander McQueen mask with a vintage white Givenchy dress.

Fans' mocked Zendaya's Paris' look 

As the new photos of Zendaya garnered fans’ attention on social media, several began trolling her pver her weird fashion choices.

One bashed, "I love Zen but i hate this look it’s breaking my heart to say it."

"I don’t like the Dress, but somehow the back of it looks good," another added.

While a third noted, "Uncover her face expeditiously." 

However, Tom Holland's new update appeared to be a rescue move, as the proud husband praised his wife look, as he proudly uploaded the snaps.

The Odyssey, was previously premiered in London, where the director of the film earned soaring critics’ review, due to the spectacular performance of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson. 

For those unaware, the upcoming movie will be out on July 17th.

Dwayne Johnson enjoys heartwarming family reunion on 'Moana' premiere
Dwayne Johnson enjoys heartwarming family reunion on 'Moana' premiere
Tom Holland drops major revelation about working with Zendaya in epic 'The Odyssey'
Tom Holland drops major revelation about working with Zendaya in epic 'The Odyssey'
Why Ariana Grande, Ricky Álvarez are reviving their romance: Surprising reason revealed
Why Ariana Grande, Ricky Álvarez are reviving their romance: Surprising reason revealed
Dolly Parton bounces back with new career move after canceling Vegas shows
Dolly Parton bounces back with new career move after canceling Vegas shows
Christopher Nolan makes bold Heath Ledger comparison ahead of 'The Odyssey' release
Christopher Nolan makes bold Heath Ledger comparison ahead of 'The Odyssey' release
Louise Lasser dies at 87: Inside the legacy of 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' legend
Louise Lasser dies at 87: Inside the legacy of 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' legend
Britney Spears makes cryptic post amid 'The Woman in Me' biopic buzz
Britney Spears makes cryptic post amid 'The Woman in Me' biopic buzz
Hailey Bieber shares romantic selfie to mark 8 years since Justin's proposal
Hailey Bieber shares romantic selfie to mark 8 years since Justin's proposal
Big Brother 28 cast officially revealed: Check out full list of contestants
Big Brother 28 cast officially revealed: Check out full list of contestants
Charli XCX fuels buzz with tracklist for 7th studio album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’
Charli XCX fuels buzz with tracklist for 7th studio album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’
Pedro Pascal turns heads with effortless style at Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris
Pedro Pascal turns heads with effortless style at Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris
Nicole Kidman marks daughter Sunday Rose’s 18th with rare childhood snaps: ‘My angel’
Nicole Kidman marks daughter Sunday Rose’s 18th with rare childhood snaps: ‘My angel’

Popular News

Prince William wins hearts with sweet gesture as Prince Harry faces fresh UK blow

Prince William wins hearts with sweet gesture as Prince Harry faces fresh UK blow
7 minutes ago
NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara

NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara
58 minutes ago
Tom Holland speaks out after Zendaya's new ‘The Odyssey' press tour appearance sparks buzz

Tom Holland speaks out after Zendaya's new ‘The Odyssey' press tour appearance sparks buzz
an hour ago