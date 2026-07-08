Travis Kelce reminisces about Taylor Swift proposal days after NYC wedding

Travis Kelce has opened up about his dreamy proposal to Taylor Swift in the first podcast appearance after the Madison Square Garden wedding.
On Wednesday, July 8, the NFL star and his brother, Jason Kelce, released the season finale of their New Heights podcast, where Travis reflected on his proposal, which the couple announced on August 26, 2025.
Confirming that he popped the question right after Taylor made an appearance alongside him on the New Heights season premiere, which aired on August 13, Travis said, "Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording the entire time, I'm planning, like, I'm gonna ask this woman to marry me after."
He called the episode "one I'll rememeber forever".
When was the latest 'New Heights' episode recorded?
The episode, which had Tom Brady as the guest, did not feature any wedding talk, as the podcast was pre-recorded before Taylor's star-studded ceremony, which took place on July 3.
Taylor Swift's appearance on 'New Heights' podcast
Taylor Swift made her New Heights debut in August 2025, where she announced that her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, would be released in October of that year, along with the art cover of the album.
The Blank Space hitmaker discussed her musical career and milestones during the podcast episode, following which her then-boyfriend asked her to marry him in his backyard, which was transformed into a dreamy garden.
About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
The highly lavish wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler and the pair chose to skip bridesmaids and groomsmen, and instead Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honour and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man.
The couple were dressed in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson.
According to an insider, Travis and Taylor had transformed the venue into a stunning garden with light peach drapes, floral arrangements, candels and several snaps of the pair, showcasing their love story.
A source revealed that the pair's vows "were about 20 minutes each", Paul McCartney performed The Beatles' I Want to Hold Your Hand to mark the special ocassion.