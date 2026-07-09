Jaime King reveals why her son, Taylor Swift’s godson, skipped popstar’s wedding

Jaime King has finally broken her silence on skipping her best friend Taylor Swift’s wedding.
The Sin City actress, who shares a close friendship with the Opalite singer since 2014 and even named Swift as godmother to her son Leo Thames, recently raised eyebrows by not attending the popstar’s star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce.
Her absence sparked massive buzz among fans, who were quick to speculate that their may be some strain in their bond.
Breaking silence on the rumors, King cleared the air, noting that there’s nothing troubling between her and Taylor Swift.
Speaking to Page Six, the actress’s publicist shared, “The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’s godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances.”
They also noted that Leo Thames is “still too young for a large adult wedding celebration,” adding, “But he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break.”
Jaime King reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement
Three months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, Jaime King shared her thoughts on the update during an interview with Us Weekly in November 2025.
“I’m f---ing stoked. Like, this is absolutely — this is the person. This is her person. Yeah, I’m so happy,” she said at the time.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
On Friday, July 3, 2026, Taylor Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce in an opulent wedding ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Their highly publicized nuptials were attended by several A-list stars, including Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters, Jennifer Lopez, Jack Antonoff and Ed Sheeran.