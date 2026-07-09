'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer: Humanity unveils destructive plan to protect its kind

A nuclear bomb was dropped to fight back Godzilla in the latest trailer for the upcoming film Godzilla Minus Zero.
On Thursday, July 9, a brand new trailer and poster of the latest instalment in the kaiju franchise were unveiled, giving fans a closer look at the horror of fighting a monster, as humans takes desperate measures to fight the giant.
Godzilla Minus Zero is the sequel to the 2023 Japanese film Godzilla Minus One, which went on to secure the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
'Godzilla Minus Zero' synopsis
According to the official description, the movie takes place in 1949, "two years after the tumultuous events of 'Godzilla Minus One', and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity".
About 'Godzilla Minus One'
Godzilla Minus One was the 37th film in the "Godzilla" franchise and the 33rd produced by Toho, the Japanese entertainment company that originally created the giant, lizard-like kaiju creature.
The film's writer and director, Takashi Yamazaki, has returned for the upcoming project, Godzilla Minus Zero.
Moreover, the first movie grossed $116 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Japanese "Godzilla" film of all time and Japan's third biggest release in 2023.
The Godzilla Minus One cast included Ryunosuke Kamiki, who plays a former kamikaze pilot who survives and must later defeat Godzilla, with Minami Hamabe potraying his wife.
Both of whom are set to reprise their roles in the new movie.
At the 2023 Academy Awards, Godzilla Minus One became the first non-English language film to win Best Visual Effects, leaving behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Creator, Napoleon and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.
Notably, the Godzilla Minus Zero will hit theatres in Japan on November 3, while the US fans will be able to watch the movie on November 6.
Watch 'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer here: