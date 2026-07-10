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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first post-wedding sighting on secret honeymoon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in front of 1000 of their closest family and celebrity pals on Friday July 3

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first post-wedding sighting on secret honeymoon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first post-wedding sighting on secret honeymoon

Taylor Swift was spotted publicly for the first time since her wedding to Travis Kelce as the newlyweds arrived at the latest stop on their honeymoon.

The couple kept their wedding private, and their honeymoon appears to have been just as low-key.

According to the Dailymail, the Blank Space singer and the NFL star were spotted at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, shortly after their star-studded wedding in NYC.

As per the outlet, a source revealed that Swift and Kelce are keen to enjoy their “newlywed bubble.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first post-wedding sighting on secret honeymoon

According to flight data, the aircraft passed through Nashville before touching down at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, near the Yellowstone Club.

Membership at the Yellowstone Club is reserved for property owners, who reportedly pay an initiation fee of about $500,000 and annual dues of around $78,000.

The exclusive resort spans 15,200 acres and offers mountain views, luxury pools and upscale amenities.

Swift and Kelce are said to be regular visitors to the exclusive hideaway, where they have managed to stay out of the public eye.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first post-wedding sighting on secret honeymoon

The couple tied the knot in front of 1000 of their closest family and celebrity pals on Friday July 3.

It was announced to the world at 7:30pm as the words “JUST&T MARRIED” flashed up on screens around MSG.

Swift walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of her hit Love Story, exchanged heartfelt vows with her groom, who wore a white tuxedo, and celebrated with family and friends.

The Lover singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end said “I do” at Madison Square Garden before an estimated 1,000 guests, including hundreds of A-list celebrity friends and industry tastemakers.

Adam Sandler, a costar of Kelce’s following the athlete’s cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, officiated the ceremony,

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