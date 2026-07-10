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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating

Lee Jong Suk and IU confirm split after four years of romance

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating
IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating 

Lee Jong Suk and IU have sent the internet into shock waves with the confirmation of their split. 

A day after the split speculations emerged that the high-profile South Korean couple has parted ways four years after being in a brief relationship.

The confirmation 

Now, the actor Lee Jong Suk's talent agency, Ace Factory, officially confirmed that he has called it quits with IU.

"It is true that Lee Jong-seok has broken up with IU. As this concerns the actor's private life, we apologise for being unable to provide additional answers and kindly ask for your understanding," the agency noted.

However, the Love Wins All singer’s team, Eden Entertainment, also announced the split, stating, "IU has ended her relationship with Lee Jong-seok. The two have decided to remain good colleagues."

Both entertainment agencies revealed that both parties decided to part ways amicably after the increasing work commitment clashes, allowing the differences between the two to be addressed.

Fans' reactions 

As the news of the break up made rounds on social media, fans expressed disappointment over the break up.

One expressed dissatisfaction, writing, "So sad, but life goes on, and I wish you both all the happiness in your lives."

"No I was waiting for your marriage," another noted.

While a third said, "Love is officially dead." 

IU and Lee Jong Suk relationship timeline 

Lee Jong Suk and IU initially became the subject of internet chatter after the two sparked romance rumours after crossing their respective paths during the SBS music program Inkigayo.

In the thirteen-season-long reality musical show, the now-exes served as co-hosts of the show.

After a decade of friendship, they publicly confirmed their romance in late 2022. 

Notably, IU is currently focusing on a new album and concert preparations, while Lee Jong Suk is gearing up for his upcoming drama, The Remarried Empress.

She is widely known for her role in infamous Netflix series, When Life Gives You Tangerine, which aired in 2025.  

Lee Jong-Suk recently returned to television in the slice-of-life legal drama Law and the City and is preparing for several upcoming projects, including the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress and the web-novel adaptation Lee Seob's Love.

Lee Jong-Suk's public nod to IU 

The actor has been vocal about his relationship, especially after he gave a heartfelt nod to his girlfriend, IU, during his acceptance speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, where he won Grand Prize for his role in the drama Big Mouth.

"After completing my military service, there were many fears and concerns. There was someone who guided me in a positive direction and helped me maintain a positive mindset. I am grateful to that person," he made a buzzworthy statement at the time, hinting at his relationship with IU.   

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