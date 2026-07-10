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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover ahead of Justin Baldoni's fresh statement

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were spotted enjoying an off-duty day in his native Canada

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover ahead of Justin Baldonis fresh statement
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover ahead of Justin Baldoni's fresh statement 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted enjoying a casual lunch date in Canada just hours before Justin Baldoni publicly addressed their high-profile legal battle. 

As per Dailymail, the Gossip Girl star and the Deadpool & Wolverine actor made stylish appearances in Canada as they were seen shrugging off the drama at a casual lunch with friends. 

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover ahead of Justin Baldonis fresh statement

Lively looked stylish in a pink top and denim shorts as she toted a refreshing drink. 

On the other hand, Reynolds kept his look casual in a baseball cap, white polo and joggers as he exited the restaurant.

Justin Baldoni and his Emily Baldoni break silence on Blake Lively legal battle 

This outing came before Baldoni, and his wife Emily published an Instagram video Wednesday that cast Lively's supposed 'fight for women' as a grave 'injustice' Baldoni has had to endure.

“We haven't done this in a while,” Baldoni began his video with a chuckle as his wife agreed.


He added, “So we have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it's not because we haven't had anything to say, because Lord knows we have.”

While Baldoni stopped short of commenting on every detail of the lawsuit, he indicated that additional updates are on the way. 

“It just felt like every time we went to make a video like this where we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn't feel like the right time,” he said.

The Jane the Virgin star went on to say, “And we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it…” as Emily finished his sentence, “... and this feels like the moment.”

“So here we are,” Baldoni added as he cracked a smile.

“There is so much to say, and it makes it hard to speak,” Emily continued, before adding, “It makes it hard to figure out what is right for us, for this specific moment.”

The latest development comes after Lively sought $8 million from Baldoni to cover legal expenses tied to his $400 million defamation case.

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