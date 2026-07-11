World
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security

Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals the hefty cheque Taylor Swift signed for her wedding security and permits

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security
Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security

Swifties are demanding an apology from critics, who called out Taylor Swift over extravagant security measures in New York City, after Mayor Zohran Mamdani's supportive confession.

During a press conference on Friday, July 10, the mayor was asked by a reporter whether Taylor would be paying back the city for police overtime, which was observed due to her July 3 wedding in Madison Square Garden.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals Taylor Swift's wedding security cost

Confirming that the Blank Space hitmaker has already cleared her finances with the city, Zohran revealed the extraordinary fees that Taylor paid for the high level of security and privacy in the middle of the city.

"Taylor Swift will be paying,..has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event," Zohran noted.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals Taylor Swifts wedding security cost
Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals Taylor Swift's wedding security cost

He added, "That was a permit that was finalised, I think, in just the days before the event itself."

Madison Square Garden in lockdown

The security permit included street closures and traffic management around the area, and it went into effect since the rehearsal dinner, which took place on July 2 until July 4.

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Most details about the wedding have been kept under wraps; however, it was revealed that the ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, and instead of traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, Travis Kelce had his brother, Jason Kelce, as his Best Man, while Taylor had her brother, Austin Swift, as her Man of Honour.

Both the groom and bride were dress in Christian Dior Haute Couture for their big day and the ceremony included a performance by Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, who performed The Beatles hit track I Want to Hold Your Hand.

Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
Sun Valley 2026: Tech and media titans meet at Allen & Co
Sun Valley 2026: Tech and media titans meet at Allen & Co
Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over
Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over
Millions attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's six-day funeral before burial in Mashhad
Millions attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's six-day funeral before burial in Mashhad
US-Iran tensions surge as military strikes threatens fragile ceasefire
US-Iran tensions surge as military strikes threatens fragile ceasefire
Spain 'terrible' wildfires kill 11 as crews battle to contain blaze
Spain 'terrible' wildfires kill 11 as crews battle to contain blaze
Ann Widdecombe, former tory minister, dies at 78: Here's what we know
Ann Widdecombe, former tory minister, dies at 78: Here's what we know
Dairy Queen confirms 'shocking' closures across US, one Alaska store survives
Dairy Queen confirms 'shocking' closures across US, one Alaska store survives
Charlie Kirk suspect's roommate reveals Robinson's reaction after murder
Charlie Kirk suspect's roommate reveals Robinson's reaction after murder
Russia’s Su-57 stealth jets fail to prevent major drone strike on Omsk refinery
Russia’s Su-57 stealth jets fail to prevent major drone strike on Omsk refinery

Popular News

Randolph Mantooth, ‘Emergency!’ star, dies at 80 after years-long health battle

Randolph Mantooth, ‘Emergency!’ star, dies at 80 after years-long health battle
60 minutes ago
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children

King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
an hour ago
Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security

Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security
an hour ago