Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security

Swifties are demanding an apology from critics, who called out Taylor Swift over extravagant security measures in New York City, after Mayor Zohran Mamdani's supportive confession.
During a press conference on Friday, July 10, the mayor was asked by a reporter whether Taylor would be paying back the city for police overtime, which was observed due to her July 3 wedding in Madison Square Garden.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals Taylor Swift's wedding security cost
Confirming that the Blank Space hitmaker has already cleared her finances with the city, Zohran revealed the extraordinary fees that Taylor paid for the high level of security and privacy in the middle of the city.
"Taylor Swift will be paying,..has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event," Zohran noted.
He added, "That was a permit that was finalised, I think, in just the days before the event itself."
Madison Square Garden in lockdown
The security permit included street closures and traffic management around the area, and it went into effect since the rehearsal dinner, which took place on July 2 until July 4.
About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Most details about the wedding have been kept under wraps; however, it was revealed that the ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, and instead of traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, Travis Kelce had his brother, Jason Kelce, as his Best Man, while Taylor had her brother, Austin Swift, as her Man of Honour.
Both the groom and bride were dress in Christian Dior Haute Couture for their big day and the ceremony included a performance by Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, who performed The Beatles hit track I Want to Hold Your Hand.