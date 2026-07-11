Randolph Mantooth, ‘Emergency!’ star, dies at 80 after years-long health battle

Randolph Mantooth has breathed his last.
On Friday, July 10, TMZ reported that the veteran actor, famous for portraying Johnny Gage on hit American action-adventure medical drama TV series Emergency!, died at the age of 80 after years-long health battle.
In a statement issued by the late actor’s brother Donald to the outlet, Mantooth was surrounded by his friends and family when he passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, in a Ventura hospital.
Randolph Mantooth cause of death
The actor, who had been fighting a variety of cancers since being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, was “ill for a number of years and kept getting thinner and thinner,” shared Donald.
Fans react to Randolph Mantooth’s death
Commenting on TMZ’s Instagram post of the actor’s death, a fan commented, “So sad, I had such a crush on him on Emergency.”
“One of my comfort shows! Rest with the angels, Randolph!” another stated.
A third added, “Oh no! That is so sad, that show started people being EMTs! Rest in peace, Randolph Mantooth.”
About Randolph Mantooth
Born in California’s Sacramento on September 19, 1945, Randy DeRoy Mantooth, known professionally as Randolph Mantooth, was an acclaimed American actor who worked in television, theater and film for more than five decades.
He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of paramedic John Gage in the 1970s medical drama Emergency!.
Randolph Mantooth TV shows
Randolph Mantooth’s TV shows include Emergency!, Loving, The Wedsworth-Townsend Act, The City, One Life to Live, General Hospital, Baywatch, ER, Criminal Minds, Son of Anarchy, Ghost Whisperer, and The Seekers – Abraham Kent.
Randolph Mantooth movies
The actor has starred in several notable movie, which include Marriage: Year One, The Bravos, Price to Pay, He was a Quiet Man, Bold Native, Killer Holiday, Enemy Action, and Agent Red.