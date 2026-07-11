King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children 

King Charles III has taken a solo move after he quietly ended a long-running feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after years.
His Majesty welcomed Prince Harry and his family on Friday, July 10th, at King's private country residence in Gloucestershire, alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, despite snubbing the Duke of Sussex earlier this week.
After the headline-grabbing royal meeting, the 78-year-old British monarch stepped out to attend his due engagement at the University of Oxford.
During his prestigious visit, Charles looked visibly delighted as he made his first appearance after reuniting with his estranged grandchildren, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, after nearly four years.
Taking to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family, the King’s aides released the exclusive images from the heartfelt trip, where the monarch inaugurated the Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for Humanities at the University of Oxford.
King Charles' first statement after Prince Harry's family reunion
"A musical start to the day. His Majesty officially opened the Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for Humanities at the University of Oxford," Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.
They added, "This centre brings together seven humanities faculties and research institutes, along with world-class libraries, exhibition areas and performance spaces."
"During the visit, The King met representatives from local community groups, visited the Bate Collection of musical instruments and viewed the Sohmen Concert Hall," the statement concluded.
Why King Charles III viist to Oxford?
At Oxford, His Majesty, who attended the event without his wife, Queen Camilla, received a warm welcome from the university's Chancellor, Lord William Hague, and donor Stephen Schwarzman.
This update came amid reports claiming that King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their two kids, who last met their grandparents in 2022.
A much-awaited reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Daily Mail's editor, Rebecca English, turned to her Instagram Stories to break the news that the much-awaited royal reunion has finally happened, even after Buckingham Palace aides publicly announced they would turn down King Charles' royal stay offer to the Sussexes.
Reports also claimed that the Suits alum has landed in the United Kingdom a few days after Harry suffered a legal loss with the publications over the security issues.
Meghan and her kids will explore the UK off-camera due to the security challenges, while the Duchess might join the Duke in his 2027 Invictus Games' engagements, and the children will not be able to join their parents.