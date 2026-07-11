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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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US presses Iran to vow halt of Strait of Hormuz attacks as Trump threatens Tehran

The US wants Iran to pledge stopping attacks on ship at Strait of Hormuz, claims officials

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
US presses Iran to vow halt of Strait of Hormuz attacks as Trump threatens Tehran
US presses Iran to vow halt of Strait of Hormuz attacks as Trump threatens Tehran 

The US insists that Iran publicly pledges to stop attacks on commercial ships and to open the Strait of Hormuz as part of negotiations due to be held in Oman on Saturday.

An unnamed US official has been cited by local media, sharing Tehran has privately acknowledged the attack on ships as a mistake to President Donald Trump's advisers.

However, Iran has reportedly blamed the attack on a rogue internal group.

Trump has said both sides have agreed to continue talks despite this week's fighting over the Strait of Hormuz, which the White House saw as a violation of the ceasefire.

Tehran has 'kept its word'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran has withheld its commitments in a ceasefire with the US

Penning on X, Abbas Araqchi shared that Tehran has "kept t word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU."

US presses Iran to vow halt of Strait of Hormuz attacks as Trump threatens Tehran

In June the US and Iran signed a ceasefire agreement where Iran would, in part, give safe passage to commercial ships.

One official told the TV network, "They [the Iranians] came back to the table and said, 'We screwed up. We made a mistake. Let's keep talking.'"

About Saturday's negotiations in Oman 

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Wikoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, are expected to lead Saturday's negotiations. 

Abbas Araqchi is also expected to attend the talks.

US puts forward its demands 

Talking to the press on Friday, July 10, the US officials said a message to Tehran's leadership had been conveyed through regional mediators demanding Iran release a statement declaring the opening of strait and that it will stop attacking commercial ships.


"They're either going to give us that statement or we're not having a good outcome for them," said one official, quoted by Reuters news agency.

Trump threatens Iran over assassination claims

The US demands came amid Trump brand-new threats to bomb Iran, accusing the country of threatening to assassinate him.

"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow," he said in a Truth Social post.

He claimed that Iran threatened, in many "Corners of the Globe", to assassinate him.

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