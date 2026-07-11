World
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Berlin: Man holds woman hostage in supermarket, police operation underway

Chaos at a supermarket in Berlin,Germany, amid a shocking hostage situation involving a woman

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Berlin: Man holds woman hostage in supermarket, police operation underway
Berlin: Man holds woman hostage in supermarket, police operation underway

A police operation is in full swing in the German capital after a man took a woman hostage at a supermarket.

According to authorities, police had made some contact with the man in the Rewe supermarket in the Marienfelde district in Berlin.

On Saturday morning, July 11, a police spokesperson told the German Press Agency, "The man is still in the supermarket with the woman; we remain on the scene."

Berlin's hostage situation

The update was shared at around 4:30 a.m. The supermarket is located on Hildburghauser Strasse, at the corner of Tirschenreuther Ring.

Police revealed that the operation began at about 10 p.m. on Friday, July 10, and motivate behind the hostage situation has not been made clear.

Berlin: Man holds woman hostage in supermarket, police operation underway

Authorities also did not address reports that a manager at the supermarket had seen a weapon, or whether the woman or the hostage-taker had sustained any injuries.

Footage from the scene showed armed police officers in protective gears at the entrance to the supermarket.

Onlookers were also gathered, with several police and emergency vehicles on the street, which has been closed off.

Large area around supermarket sealed off

A large area around the supermarket has been cordoned off, according to a reporter on the scene.

The Special Operations Unit (SEK) has been positioned in front of the building, with several police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks on the scene.


Early this morning, officers set up a ladder against the building and looked inside the store, as a dpa reporter observed.

Behind the barrier, overlooking the market, several supermarket employees were waiting. 

They were wrapped in thin cloth blankets provided by emergency responders, and as per dpa, they were inside the store at the time of the incident.

US presses Iran to vow halt of Strait of Hormuz attacks as Trump threatens Tehran
US presses Iran to vow halt of Strait of Hormuz attacks as Trump threatens Tehran
Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security
Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
Sun Valley 2026: Tech and media titans meet at Allen & Co
Sun Valley 2026: Tech and media titans meet at Allen & Co
Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over
Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over
Millions attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's six-day funeral before burial in Mashhad
Millions attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's six-day funeral before burial in Mashhad
US-Iran tensions surge as military strikes threatens fragile ceasefire
US-Iran tensions surge as military strikes threatens fragile ceasefire
Spain 'terrible' wildfires kill 11 as crews battle to contain blaze
Spain 'terrible' wildfires kill 11 as crews battle to contain blaze
Ann Widdecombe, former tory minister, dies at 78: Here's what we know
Ann Widdecombe, former tory minister, dies at 78: Here's what we know
Dairy Queen confirms 'shocking' closures across US, one Alaska store survives
Dairy Queen confirms 'shocking' closures across US, one Alaska store survives

Popular News

Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'

Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'
2 hours ago
David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash

David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash
an hour ago
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids

Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
2 hours ago