Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism 

Following days of debate and widespread criticism over the consent concerns, Meta has withdrawn the recently introduced Instagram feature that enabled users to create AI-generated photos using content from public Instagram accounts.
The feature was part of the company’s latest Muse Image AI features, launched on Tuesday as Meta’s first significant AI-centric image generation feature.
It allowed users of the Meta AI chatbot to tag public Instagram profiles and generate AI-powered photos from the publicly accessible posts.
Privacy concerns spark immediate backlash
The launch quickly drew criticism due to public Instagram accounts being automatically opted into the feature.
This meant that any person having a public profile could have their images used in AI-powered content without their explicit knowledge or permission.
Privacy advocates argued that the default opt-in model undermined users’ control over their own pictures.
Moreover, critics warned that such technology could be misused to generate misleading or manipulated content featuring real people.
While responding to the criticism, Meta admitted it had "missed the mark" and announced that the feature was "no longer available."
Meta stated, "Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We've heard the feedback."
Industry and rights groups welcome decision
The significant decision is now being appreciated by several organizations. Hollywood performers' union SAG-AFTRA described Meta's decision as a "win," after previously urging its members and Instagram users to protect their likenesses.
Notably, the union had called the feature an "utter miscalculation of public sentiment" over the risks posed by AI-generated images.
AI expansion plans continue
Although Muse Image feature has been removed, the AI tech giant has still indicated towards broader expansion of AI-powered creative tools across its platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger.
Moreover, Meta is now developing an AI video generation feature, though it has kept the details under wraps after the removal of Muse Image.