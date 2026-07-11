Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit  

Bad Bunny has faced his first legal battle against his former flame, Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, amid a voice tag lawsuit.
This week, the Puerto Rico Supreme Court ruled in favour of the popstar's girlfriend, who accused the Grammy-winning musician of using her voice in his superhit song, Dos Mil 16, he released in 2022.
Rolling Stones reported that the judge released an 80-page ruling after finding out that Carliz De La Cruz Hernández can move forward with her claim that the recording’s use violated her right to protect her identity from commercial exploitation.
In her allegations, the ex-girlfriend said she began dating Bad Bunny in 2011 and recorded the phrase at his request in 2015.
Allegations made by Bad Bunny's girlfriend
Notably, the couple later separated, reconciled in 2017, and broke up again, though they continued communicating intermittently until 2019, she claims.
However, the ruling does not completely clear the musician, as they have yet to decide that some of De La Cruz's other claims have enough merit to move past the early dismissal stage.
These remaining issues will continue to be argued in the Puerto Rico Court of First Instance.
Another voice tag controversy of Bad Bunny
In addition to the voice challenge, Bad Bunny is also facing a lawsuit filed by a woman identified as Tainaly Serrano Rivera, who filed another case in which she alleged that Bad Bunny used unauthorised recordings of her voice on his tracks, Solo de Mí and EoO.
Bad Bunny has kicked off the year with some of the recognisable accolades, including the Grammy, for his iconic studio album, Debi Tirar Más Fotos and his headline-grabbing performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Super Bowl.
The Latin singer is yet to respond to the allegations made by these women.