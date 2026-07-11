Caleb Wilson breaks Summer League record with 35 points in Bulls debut

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson made a stunning entrance into the NBA Summer League this Friday. The No. 4 overall draft pick dominated the court in his debut, scoring a record-breaking 35 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the Bulls falling 97-96 in a close game, Wilson’s performance stood out as the highlight of the event.
Overcoming a difficult journey
Wilson’s journey to this moment was far from easy. The 19-year-old had not played in competitive basketball for five months due to a series of injuries including a fractured hand and a broken thumb. His return to the court was deeply personal and he was visibly moved during the lead-up to the game.
“I cried before I played today. It’s been five months to the day since the last time I played” Wilson shared. “It has been really emotional ‘cause I haven’t been able to play. It just felt like I’ve been waiting so long for this opportunity.”
A record-breaking stat line
Wilson’s efficiency was just as impressive as his point total. He finished the game shooting 12-of-21 from the field and an incredible 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. His 35 points set a new record for a player making their Summer League debut. In addition to his scoring, he recorded 6 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals over 33 minutes of play.
Bright future in Chicago
While the loss was disappointing, the buzz surrounding the rookie is immense. NBA analysts and fans were quick to praise his offensive versatility and poise under pressure. As Chicago continues its rebuild, Wilson has already proven he has the talent and heart to become a central piece of the team’s future.