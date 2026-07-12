Shakira's FIFA 2026 anthem 'Dai Dai' shatters records with new milestone 

Shakira is celebrating a new career milestone as her 2026 FIFA anthem, Dai Dai, created history.
The Latin musician – who is ruling hearts with this year’s FIFA anthem has turned to her Instagram account to express gratitude.
Shakira penned, "Thanks to my fans for helping me break records! 7 days #1 on Spotify with Dai Dai and weeks #1 on YouTube! This is all thanks to your immense support."
She continued, "I’m eternally grateful for having the best fans in the world! Los amo!"
As the new achievement of the singer gained momentum on social media, fans began sending their heartiest congratulations to the singer on her deserving accomplishment.
Fans' reaction
One user commented, "Queen definitely; she’s the one and only Latin queen."
"Incredible, especially given that she started before the streaming era!!! Talent won!!!!" another said.
A third mocked Drake, saying the Habibiti singer would be "jealous" as "He wanted to be the first female Latina artist to do this."
Shakira's other notable achivements
This milestone also saw the Grammy-winning singer become the first female Latin Artist to surpass 100 million listeners.
As of July 5, the Colombian singer crossed 100 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform, becoming the first female Latin artist to reach the milestone.
ChartMasters reported that the profile for the singer has registered 100,415,993 monthly listeners, placing Shakira at number eight among all artists, behind Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and more.
Before Dai Dai, Shakira had released her new studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which became the most-streamed album of that year in its first 24 hours and won the Grammy for Best Latin Album at the time.
Notably, Dai Dai is the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, performed by Colombian pop icon Shakira and Nigerian Afrofusion star Burna Boy.