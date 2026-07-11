10 dead after small plane crashes in Bahamas, prime minister declares 'day of mourning'

A devastating tragedy hit the Bahamas, as nine passengers and a pilot lost their lives in a small plane crash.
The aircraft was making a short trip from Lynden Pindling International Airport, near the capital Nassau, to San Andros Airport when the shocking incident took place.
What happened in the Bahamas plane crash?
According to the country's Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority, the light aircraft "reportedly encountered difficulties" and crashed into bushes prior to landing.
The incident is under investigation.
Moreover, the fatal crash occurred on the day of the Bahamas' 53rd independence anniversary.
Celebration turns into tragedy
Discussing the crash, Prime Minister Philip Davis told the press, "Today is a day of celebration but it has become a day of mourning."
"Once again, a chapter in our nation's story has been marked by tragedy," he added.
While initial reports shared that there was one survivor, Davis later confirmed that the person had died from their injuries.
The details of the people on board, including their age and names, have not been released.
About the aircraft
The Cessna 402 aircraft, which crashed in the Bahamas, was operated by Flamingo Air, a Bahamas-based airline.
Following the incident, the Ministry of Aviation said it was temporarily suspending the airline's air operator certificate "as a precautionary safety measure".
The grounding measure "should not be treated as an adverse compliance action against Flamingo Air," the ministry said.
It noted there had been "two safety incidents" that had occurred on Friday.
Two plane incidents in a single day
Aviation Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis told reporters that the first incident occurred earlier Saturday involving a Flamingo Air plane.
She said the aircraft was en route to Mayaguana when the pilot reported a concern and turned back to Nassau. After the plane landed and the passengers de-boarded, the aircraft caught fire.
In remarks to local media, the airline said, "At this time, the details are being gathered, and we are committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities."