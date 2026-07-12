50 Cent breaks silence after Diddy’s documentary earns major recognition: ‘Crazy’  

50 Cent is celebrating a new career milestone after mocking his hip-hop rival, Sean Diddy Combs.
The Baby by Me hitmaker, who has produced the most controversial documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has earned global recognition.
Earlier this week, the Emmy Awards management announced the nominations for this year, and 50 Cent has topped the nominations as his Netflix documentary received multiple nominations.
Re-sharing the post of the 2026 Emmys, revealing his show earned Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing For a Documentary/Non Fiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program.
The critically acclaimed rap icon, who also earned Grammys, produced a controversial series in which he briefly reflected Diddy’s life since his arrest in September 2024 till the bombshell testimonial trial took place last year.
50 Cent's honest reaction
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, captioned, "The Diddy doc was cool but, Gilgo beach murders was crazy check it out on Peacock I’m gonna get Rex to speak. @50centaction."
Celebrating his new achievement, the rapper also shared in another post, stating, "Everybody had something to say when I announced it; now the Emmys got something to say too. 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work #Netflix #GUnitFilmandTV."
Notably, the docuseries is nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program (Alex Stapleton) and outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program.
What is Sean Combs: The Reckoning about?
Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a four-part Netflix documentary series that investigates the rise and fall of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.
It is pertinent to note that the rivalry between 50 Cent and the disgraced rapper stems from a nearly 20-year feud initially sparked by a 2006 diss track.
The conflict later escalated into a highly public business battle over rival vodka brands and culminated in 50 Cent’s relentless criticism and executive production of the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.