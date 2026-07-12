Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

50 Cent breaks silence after Diddy’s documentary earns major recognition: ‘Crazy’

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' receives Emmy reconginition year after controversial rapper's explosive trial

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
50 Cent breaks silence after Diddy’s documentary earns major recognition: ‘Crazy’
50 Cent breaks silence after Diddy’s documentary earns major recognition: ‘Crazy’  

50 Cent is celebrating a new career milestone after mocking his hip-hop rival, Sean Diddy Combs. 

The Baby by Me hitmaker, who has produced the most controversial documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has earned global recognition. 

Earlier this week, the Emmy Awards management announced the nominations for this year, and 50 Cent has topped the nominations as his Netflix documentary received multiple nominations. 

Re-sharing the post of the 2026 Emmys, revealing his show earned Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing For a Documentary/Non Fiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program. 

The critically acclaimed rap icon, who also earned Grammys, produced a controversial series in which he briefly reflected Diddy’s life since his arrest in September 2024 till the bombshell testimonial trial took place last year.

50 Cent's honest reaction 

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, captioned, "The Diddy doc was cool but, Gilgo beach murders was crazy check it out on Peacock I’m gonna get Rex to speak. @50centaction." 

Celebrating his new achievement, the rapper also shared in another post, stating, "Everybody had something to say when I announced it; now the Emmys got something to say too. 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work #Netflix #GUnitFilmandTV." 

Notably, the docuseries is nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program (Alex Stapleton) and outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program.

What is Sean Combs: The Reckoning about? 

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a four-part Netflix documentary series that investigates the rise and fall of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

It is pertinent to note that the rivalry between 50 Cent and the disgraced rapper stems from a nearly 20-year feud initially sparked by a 2006 diss track. 

The conflict later escalated into a highly public business battle over rival vodka brands and culminated in 50 Cent’s relentless criticism and executive production of the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. 

Jon Bon Jovi's stage comeback takes frightening turn after onstage slip
Jon Bon Jovi's stage comeback takes frightening turn after onstage slip
Sofía Vergara shares breathtaking photos from her birthday bash in Italy
Sofía Vergara shares breathtaking photos from her birthday bash in Italy
Dwayne Johnson teases new Kevin Hart project after 'Moana' box office update
Dwayne Johnson teases new Kevin Hart project after 'Moana' box office update
Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection
Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection
Shakira's FIFA 2026 anthem 'Dai Dai' shatters records with new milestone
Shakira's FIFA 2026 anthem 'Dai Dai' shatters records with new milestone
Brooklyn Beckham leaves Harper hurt with new move after birthday snub
Brooklyn Beckham leaves Harper hurt with new move after birthday snub
Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls dispute exposed as Mel C makes bombshell claims
Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls dispute exposed as Mel C makes bombshell claims
Christopher Nolan's India visit with Tom Holland overshadows 'The Odyssey' backlash
Christopher Nolan's India visit with Tom Holland overshadows 'The Odyssey' backlash
Antoinette Bower's death: Inside 'Star Trek' star's remarkable Hollywood journey
Antoinette Bower's death: Inside 'Star Trek' star's remarkable Hollywood journey
Britney Spears speaks out on alarming stunt months after DUI arrest
Britney Spears speaks out on alarming stunt months after DUI arrest
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'Special' new details emerge days after ceremony
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'Special' new details emerge days after ceremony
Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartwarming bond with daughter in rare family update
Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartwarming bond with daughter in rare family update

Popular News

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329
10 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection

Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection
3 hours ago
Aamir Khan makes bold business move after Gauri Spratt wedding

Aamir Khan makes bold business move after Gauri Spratt wedding
4 hours ago