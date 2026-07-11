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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
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Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father

Mojtaba Khamenei's statement comes after Trump threatened to 'decimate and destroy all areas of Iran'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Irans supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father 

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has pledged to “avenge [his] innocent blood”, adding that “revenge is the will of our nation,” following the funeral of his father, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Khamenei thanked millions of mourners who gathered to attend the funeral processions of his father and they showed resilience against the US-Israel, turning up with an “enemy-breaking and historic presence” for the slain leader of Iran, as per a written message released on his Telegram account, Reuters reports.


For those unaware, Ayatollah Khamenei embraced martyrdom along with his family members in the US-Israeli attacks on the first day of the war February 28.

Trump threatened Iran’s leader as mediators struggle to save talks

The statement comes after Trump threatened to “decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” if he faces any assassination attempt, as the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei says avenging his ⁠slain predecessor and father was “the demand of ⁠the nation” and “must certainly” take place.


Trump confirms fresh talks

On July 11, Trump took to his social media account to inform that Iran had approached the US to resume discussions and Washington had accepted the request.

Trump stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!"

Irans supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father

On the other hand, Israel has also continued to strike southern Lebanon, with an Israeli air strike being reported at the town of al-Mansouri in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, our colleagues on the ground are reporting.

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