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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
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Haaland finishes World Cup with 7 goals after quarter-final exit

Erling Haaland bows out of the 2026 World Cup with 7 goals after Norway’s 2-1 defeat to England

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
Haaland finishes World Cup with 7 goals after quarter-final exit
Haaland finishes World Cup with 7 goals after quarter-final exit

Erling Haaland’s dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end on Saturday in a heart-wrenching 2-1 defeat to England. Despite the quarter-final exit in Miami, the Norwegian striker finished his debut tournament with seven goals cementing his status as one of the world’s most lethal players.

Stifled by the three lions

England’s defense successfully executed a plan to neutralize the Manchester City star, limiting his impact for much of the match. Exhausted by the intense Florida heat and humidity, Haaland was substituted in the closing stages of extra time. Reflecting on the physical toll, he noted, “It was tough. It was quite special to play in that humidity but I don’t want to make any excuses.”

A global icon emerges

Erling Haaland bows out of the 2026 World Cup with 7 goals after Norway’s 2-1 defeat to England
Erling Haaland bows out of the 2026 World Cup with 7 goals after Norway’s 2-1 defeat to England

Beyond his goal-scoring, Haaland captured the world’s imagination with his larger-than-life personality and charm. His viral social media presence and the team’s “Viking row” celebrations turned Norway into a fan favorite. “The way we put Norway on the map is the one thing that touches me the most,” he said. “I hope this gives motivation to young people back in Norway.”

Looking toward the future

Haaland described the experience as transformative, adding, “These have been the coolest six weeks I’ve had in my entire life. I think this tournament has changed me as a person.”


While disappointed to fall just short of the semifinals, the 25-year-old remains proud of his team’s historic performance. “We’ve shown that it’s possible to beat one of the biggest football nations in the world,” he concluded. “I think it’s time for us to really establish ourselves.”

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