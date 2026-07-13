Jannik Sinner, Linda Nosková show off dance moves at Wimbledon Champions’ Ball

Jannik Sinner steals the post-Wimbledon dinner with cute dance with Linda Nosková.
According to Puntode Break, Sinner and Noskova starred in the traditional champions' dance during the gala dinner that marks the end of each edition of the British tournament.
A moment that, year after year, blends elegance, symbolism, and a good dose of shyness from the protagonists.
The video of the dance, shared after the celebration, shows both champions following the tradition of offering a brief choreography of just a few seconds in front of the event attendees.
As usual, neither of the two hid a certain discomfort in a discipline very different from the one that led them to success on the grass of London.
This time it was Sinner who tried to take the lead slightly during the dance, marking the steps with a bit more determination and trying to make the moment more fluid, which always turns out to be as formal as spontaneous.
Noskova responded with a permanent smile, although neither of them demonstrated great dancing skills, something that ended up turning the scene into a sympathetic and highly celebrated moment by the fans.
Wimbledon Ball dance tradition
The tradition of the champions' dance is part of Wimbledon's history and represents the final official act before bidding farewell to another edition of the most prestigious Grand Slam on the calendar.
Beyond the titles, it offers a different image of the winners, far from the tension of the competition and in a much more relaxed atmosphere.
For Sinner, the evening had a special meaning as he celebrated his fifth Grand Slam title of his career, confirming his dominance on the men's circuit.
Noskova, on the other hand, had an unforgettable night celebrating her first major title of her career, a triumph that is already part of tennis history and culminated with a dance that, despite the shyness, once again fulfilled one of Wimbledon's most emblematic traditions.