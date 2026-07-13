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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Ryan Blaney wins thrilling NASCAR overtime battle at Atlanta

Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta NASCAR thriller in 3-wide overtime finish

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ryan Blaney wins thrilling NASCAR overtime battle at Atlanta
Ryan Blaney wins thrilling NASCAR overtime battle at Atlanta

Ryan Blaney claimed a dramatic victory at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta early Monday morning, emerging from a high-stakes, three-wide battle on the final lap of overtime. The win marks Blaney’s second victory of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series and the 19th of his career.

A dominant performance

Starting from the pole, the Team Penske driver controlled the race for much of the night. He led 171 laps and successfully swept both stages. Despite his command, the race was anything but easy.


Blaney faced a significant setback with 29 laps remaining when he brushed the wall after being cut off by Bubba Wallace. Reflecting on the contact, Blaney said, “I tried to make a move and just got loose and hit the fence. You know, I think it’s just concrete in the wheels and paint and stuff like that but luckily it still drove really decent.”

Weather delays and late-night racing

The event was heavily impacted by the elements, with a rain and lightning delay lasting over three hours. The race finally concluded at 1:45 a.m. local time. Crew chief Jonathan Hassler admitted the team had to make a tough call to keep Blaney on the track despite the car’s damage. “Our best chance to win was to stay out there,” Hassler noted, citing the large number of cars still on the lead lap.

The deciding overtime battle

Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta NASCAR thriller in 3-wide overtime finish
Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta NASCAR thriller in 3-wide overtime finish

A late-race crash involving Kyle Larson and several others forced overtime. On the final restart, Carson Hocevar initially took the lead. Blaney received crucial push from Christopher Bell on the final lap allowing him to surge three-wide alongside Hocevar and Wallace. While Blaney surged to the front for the win, Bubba Wallace – who finished second on the road – was penalized for passing below the double yellow line dropping him to 29th place.

Official results and standings

Following Wallace’s penalty, Christopher Bell was elevated to second place, followed by Carson Hocevar in third. Ty Gibbs and Erik Jones rounded out the top five. The win was a historic milestone for Ford marking their 750th Cup Series victory.

With the post-race inspection complete and no issues reported, Blaney’s victory remains official as he carries this momentum into next week’s race.

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