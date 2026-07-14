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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Princess Diana brother shares first surprising photo after Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit

Earl Charles Spencer releases exciting photo hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Althorp visit was reported

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princess Diana brother shares first surprising photo after Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit
Princess Diana brother shares first surprising photo after Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer has released a surprising photo just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to his ancestral home, Althorp House was reported.

On Monday June 13, The Sun confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Harry’s late mom’s grave – who is buried in her ancestral home.

As per the outlet, Harry – who was reportedly joined by his wife and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, two days after kicking of his solo UK trip, was photographed leaving Althorp House on Friday, July 10.

This sighting of Diana’s 41-year-old son came just days after it was reported that he wants to pay a visit to his late mom’s grave with Meghan and kids.

However, no photo of the duchess – who arrived in the UK after four years, has been released. Therefore, it is yet not confirmed if Meghan and kids also joined Harry for this poignant visit.

Hours after the aforementioned outlet’s report, Princes Harry and William’s uncle released an exciting photo on his Instagram Stories.

Sharing a teenage photo of him with a baby horse, the ninth Earl of the Spencer family wrote, “With Teddy Tar - the kindest pony I've ever known - in 1972”

Princess Diana brother shares first surprising photo after Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit

In the adorable photo, Princess Diana’s brother was seen holding Teddy Tar’s robe while striking a lovely pose for the camera.

A day prior to this childhood throwback, Charles shared a photo of him with wife, Cat Jarman with a message for an exiting FIFA World Cup 2026 face-off between England and Norway.


“Nervous laughter as the Big Match gets underway - England vs Norway in the World Cup….” wrote Charles in the caption.

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