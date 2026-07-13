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  • Updated 28 minutes ago
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Manchester United in talks to sign Youri Tielemans: £35m bid reported

Manchester United trigger £35m clause for Youri Tielemans

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 28 minutes ago
Manchester United in talks to sign Youri Tielemans: £35m bid reported
Manchester United in talks to sign Youri Tielemans: £35m bid reported

Manchester United have made a major move to strengthen their squad by initiating a transfer for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans. After weeks of pursuing other targets, the Red Devils have turned their attention to the 29-year-old Belgian international to bolster their midfield under manager Michael Carrick.

Triggering the release clause

The deal has gathered significant pace with reports confirming that Manchester United have moved to trigger a £35 million release clause in the midfielder’s contract. By choosing this route, United have sought to bypass lengthy negotiations with the Birmingham-based club.


Although Aston Villa were keen to keep their star player – even offering him improved terms in recent months – the activation of this clause has handed the initiative to United and the player.

A pivot in strategy

This development comes immediately after Manchester United decided to end their pursuit of Atalanta Ederson. The Brazilian had been the club’s primary target but the move collapsed during the final stage of the process, reportedly due to concerns following a medical.

Manchester United trigger £35m clause for Youri Tielemans
Manchester United trigger £35m clause for Youri Tielemans

With the need for reinforcements becoming urgent – especially following Casemiro’s departure and a long-term injury to Manuel Ugarte – United have prioritized Tielemans for his “Premier League experience, tactical intelligence and proven consistency.”

The appeal of the move

Tielemans is understood to be keen on the switch to Old Trafford, seeing it as an opportunity to join the club as they prepare for a return to the Champions League. His deep knowledge of English football means he would require no adaptation period.

As noted by football insiders, the club’s leadership believes this is a “clinical piece of business” to secure a high-quality performer who can make an immediate impact as they look to build a new-look squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

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