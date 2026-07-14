Caitlin Clark hypes Sophie Cunningham after surprise UFC Octagon appearance

Sophie Cunningham's unexpected UFC Octagon appearance has sparked a perfect reaction from Caitlin Clark.
Indiana Fever star stole the spotlight after serving as a UFC ring girl at UFC 329. Her surprise appearance garnered a lot of reaction with a hilarious prediction from her teammate, Athlon Sports reported.
Cunningham initially planned to watch UFC 329 on Saturday, July 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
But after UFC President Dana White accepted her spontaneous offer, the 29-year-old stepped into the Octagon before the co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis with a round-one card.
Caitlin Clark reacts to Sophie Cunningham's UFC appearance
Clark has the perfect reaction to her fiercest on-court protector’s unexpected move. She revealed that she was not watching the fight, and “Sophie didn't tell me she was doing that.”
The Indiana Fever said, “It's obviously really cool… I knew she was going to the fight, but I didn't know she was doing that. I don't know if she even knew she was doing that when she walked in the door. But it was still fun to see.”
“Obviously, it's cool that people love it and shows like people are really paying attention to the WNBA and players that we have and the personalities we have across this league,” she added.
The 6’1 basketball star appeared only once as a ring girl as Pimblett choked Saint Denis unconscious in less than a minute, ending the fight in the first round.
However, Clark believes there are chances Cunningham could appear in the ring again.
The 24-year-old suggested, “It's certainly fun... Maybe we'll see her do more of it. Who knows? Maybe she'll be a UFC fighter at one point. I don't know. That's up to Sophie."
Sending the social media into a storm on Saturday, Cunningham, on Sunday, contributed 20 points built on six 3-pointers in the Indian Fever's 109-75 win over the Las Vegas Aces.