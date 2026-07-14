Maine ICE shooting: DHS speaks out after Colombian motorist killed 

ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has shot dead a motorist in Maine in the second fatal shooting in a week.
According to Associated Press, US President Donald Trump immigration crackdown and ICE deployment record ninth death on Monday, July 13, after ICE agents killed a Colombian motorist in Biddeford.
The 26-year-old was identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero by his neighbor, Nelson Elias, who has known him since 2024.
Elias told CNN, “Around 7 am, I heard screams; they woke me up. I heard them (officers) telling him to park the car. It was really loud. Then all of a sudden they shot like 6 times, and it was just something hard to hear.”
“I checked on my family first, then I went outside. He was there on the ground. His wife was there screaming and crying next to him. His daughter was there too. He was a good person. He was quiet and reserved. He worked hard to provide for his wife and a 3-year-old daughter,” he added.
Department of Homeland Security breaks silence on fatal shooting
After nearly 12 hours after the incident, the Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE, issued its response to the incident.
In the first official statement the DHS said that the ICE officer opened the fire after “fearing for public safety” because the victim in a vehicle “attempted to flee the scene.”
DHS stated, “On July 13, 2026, at approximately 7:00 AM ET, ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal. An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene, and fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon.”
“The Biddeford Police Department and FBI responded to the scene. DHS OIG has been notified, and like all discharges of firearms, this will be investigated. This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available,” it added.
DHS did not share the details on why the ICE officer believed that the Colombian national was a risk to public safety.
However, ahead of the DHS statement, Maine US Senator Angus King said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told him the officer opened fire after the man tried to use his vehicle as a weapon against ICE agents.