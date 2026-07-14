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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 35 minutes ago
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Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Kim Kardashian breakup rumors with stunning video: Watch

Kim Kardashian follows in Lewis Hamilton's footsteps to put breakup rumours to rest in style

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 35 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Kim Kardashian breakup rumors with stunning video
Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Kim Kardashian breakup rumors with stunning video

Lewis Hamilton shuts down split rumours with Kim Kardashian with a “cute” video.

The Ferrari Driver on Monday, July 15, shrug off all the speculations around his relationship with TV personality into sea water after posting a new stunning video featuring Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the seven-time Formula One world champion posted an eye-popping surfing video, showing off his “amazing” surfboard skills as he craves clean wave behind tow boat.

As the F1 star clip sent shockwaves through the global surfing community when Hamilton casually pulled off a 360-degree spin on the face of the wake, a bygone maneuver, once very popular amongst surfers, but has since gone somewhat out of style.

While aerial reverses and haily mary hacks dominate modern surfing, a clean, carving 360 on the surface is a classic, flow-heavy maneuver that is rarely seen in mainstream surfing these days.

The surf world quickly flooded Hamilton's comment section with high praise, with professional surfers and fans marveling at his progression.

"Yewww that was epic," wrote Kai Lenny.

"You know the feeling," penned Italo Ferreira.

"Ripping!!" the WSL commented.

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