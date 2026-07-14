Norway's Crown Prince surprises football team with special welcome, leaving fans amazed  

Norway has made history, and the Crown Prince Haakon has not skipped the opportunity to celebrate!
Weeks after the tension stirred by the Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby, the Norwegian Royal Family has found a reason to ease the legal chaos.
Norway's national football team returned to the country after facing a major defeat from the English team during the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.
Norway turns 2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak into celebrations
Despite losing the game, Haakon has made sure to encourage the men's team as he hosted a grand welcome for the team outside the royal palace, which witnessed a sea of onlookers and fans.
In the celebratory moment, His Royal Highness stunned the crowd as he played drums by himself before welcoming the "heroes" to their homeland.
Haakon's heartfelt message for the Norwegian Football team
Taking to their official Instagram account, the full of zeal Crown Prince Haakon penned his feelings, as he scribbled, "Togetherness. Fellowship. National pride. Belonging. Can't help but be moved by the scenes taking place in Oslo tonight."
"The men's national team was received like the heroes they are at home in Norway tonight. It was straight to the castle, where they were greeted by King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus," the official Norwegian royal family stated in the caption.
The statement continued, "After the reception, they were praised at Slottsplassen by about 90,000 people in attendance. Of course, it was time for "CALM!" RO! RO! The session was led by the Crown Prince, and the sea of people was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen! Red, white and blue as far as the eye can see."
He concluded his message as the prominent member of the royal family thanked the football team, writing, "Thank you to the soccer boys for some absolutely unforgettable moments these weeks!"
How Norway lost in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
As shown in the video clip shared by the Norwegian royal family's office, outside the palace, cheering crowds welcomed the players, reflecting the overwhelming public support the team has enjoyed throughout its historical World Cup run.
Norway was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following their defeat against England in the quarterfinals.