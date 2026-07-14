Paul Wesley marries Natalie Kuckenburg: Inside 'The Vampire Diaries' star's intimate wedding  

The Vampire Diaries star, Paul Wesley, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and model, Natalie Kuckenburg.
On Monday, July 13th, the 43-year-old American actor and director walked down the aisle in a civil outdoor wedding.
Natalie shared photos from their dreamy wedding, in which their pet dog, Greg, served as the "best boy."
"Mr and Mrs. and the Best Boy Greg," the model stated in the caption.
Paul Wesley and Natallie Kuckenburg wedding dresses
For the big day, the model opted to wear an ivory "Lilou" white long gown from Galia Lahav's ready-to-wear collection.
Meanwhile, Paul chose to wear a navy blue suit with a black tie.
Natallie Kuckenburg and Paul Wesley's relationship timeline
For those unaware, the couple first came into the limelight after they got engaged in July last year after the actor proposed at the Italian hotel where they had their first official date.
Paul and Natalie initially met at a bar in New York City through a mutual friend. They were first linked publicly in November 2022 after they were seen together in Italy.
Speaking about his private relationship, the Roll Bounce star confessed that the "laughter" has played a matchmaker role in his romance with the model.
Paul Wesley's heartfelt remarks about Natallie Kuckenburg
In an old interview, Paul revealed, "That’s rare these days, I guess, because everyone's, you know, meeting online and all these dating apps; it was just like the classic, pretty girl at a bar. There was a little look, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna go for it."
The two announced their engagement last summer with a heartfelt post on their Instagram account, sharing a close-up, black-and-white shot of them holding hands, with the engagement ring front and centre.
On a work front, Paul Wesley is gearing up to feature in a highly anticipated Hulu drama, You Deserve to Know, where he will star alongside Nina Dobrev and serve as an executive producer.