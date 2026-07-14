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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns

Anaplasmosis, a lesser-known tick-borne illness, is increasingly becoming common as black-legged tick populations expand

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns
Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns 

Canadian health experts have issued a warning that anaplasmosis, a lesser-known tick-borne illness, is increasingly becoming common as black-legged tick populations continue to expand across eastern Canada.

As reported by the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), physicians consider anaplasmosis when treating patients with unexplained fever, especially in regions where ticks are increasingly prevalent.



Case emphasis serious health risks

The report describes the case of a 79-year-old man from eastern Ontario who was admitted to hospital with fever, chills and weakness after spending time outdoors.

Although he did not recall a tick bite, health officials suspected anaplosmosis and immediately started treatment with an antibiotic doxycycline ahead of getting lab results.

Fortunately, the patient fully recovered. Experts stated prompt treatment remains an essential part because untreated anaplasmosis can lead to serious complications, including cardiac inflammation, renal failure, brain inflammation and respiratory disease.

Tick-borne diseases continue to spike

The Public Health Agency of Canada stated that black-legged ticks continue to rapidly spread across Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and other eastern provinces due in part to climate change.

As per health officials, nearly 6% of ticks tested in 2024 carried Anaplasma phagocytophilum, the bacterium responsible for anaplasmosis—double the rate recorded in 2022.

Unlike Lyme disease, which often causes a distinctive expanding rash, anaplasmosis usually presents with flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache and muscle aches, making diagnosis extremely difficult.

Tick-borne diseases continue to rise across Canada, raising health concerns


Prevention plays a major role

Doctors stressed that Canadians should continue enjoying outdoor activities while following the easiest precautions.

Moreover, they strongly advised to use insect repellents containing DEET or Icaridin, wear protective clothing and perform thorough tick checks after spending some time in an open space to minimize the risk of infection.

Health officials further advised minimizing attached ticks promptly with fine-point tweezers, as early removal reduces the chances of contracting tick-borne illnesses.

Experts emphasize that increased awareness among both the public and healthcare providers is essential as these diseases become more widespread across Canada.

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