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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Cyclospora parasite outbreak sickens nearly 3,000 people across US

Cyclosporiasis symptoms include severe watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and loss of appetite

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Cyclospora parasite outbreak sickens nearly 3,000 people across US
Cyclospora parasite outbreak sickens nearly 3,000 people across US

Health officials across the US are currently probing a widespread outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a foodborne illness that has sickened nearly 3,000 people in 31 states.

As per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 843 cases have been confirmed so far, while over 1,500 additional reports remain under investigation.

Nearly 86 people have been hospitalized; however, no deaths have been reported.


Michigan records a substantial surge in cases

Michigan has recorded one of the largest outbreaks, with over 1,500 infections, followed by several regions, including Ohio, New York, Illinois, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

As per the health experts, the significant spike marks an unusual surge as the state only reports 40 to 50 cases every year.

What Is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite, which is commonly associated with contaminated fresh produce such as leafy greens, herbs and berries.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms 

Cyclosporiasis symptoms include severe watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and loss of appetite.

However, the illness can last for weeks without any treatment.

Investigation and prevention efforts

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently working with state health departments to detect the actual source of the outbreak, although no food recalls have been announced.

Health officials strongly advised thoroughly rinsing the washing fruits and vegetables under running water, though cooking is the only reliable way to kill the parasite.

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