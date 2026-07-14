Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Sarah Ferguson’s surprise meeting with TV host exposed amid isolation

Sarah Ferguson secretly meets renowned figure for striking career move

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson’s surprise meeting with TV host exposed amid isolation
Sarah Ferguson’s surprise meeting with TV host exposed amid isolation

Sarah Ferguson – who has been completely out of the public eye since her scandalous ties with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were exposed last year, secretly hosted a renowned figure at Royal Lodge.

As revealed by inside sources close to Fergie, the former Duchess of York invited comedian Alan Carr at the crown estate – where she used to live with ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor before eviction orders from King Charles.

According to the insiders, the purpose of the meeting was to bag a TV show in partnership with Alan – which would have featured the disgraced former sister-in-law of King Charles exploring different locations across the globe.

"Sarah had Alan over for lunch before she left Royal Lodge and said they could make a great partnership for telly, flying around the world together," the source revealed.

They went on to share, "After lunch, he was ushered into a drawing room to meet Andrew, who had been watching TV on a sofa. He seemed hardly to raise an eyebrow that Alan was there, but Alan's eyes were on stalks."

However, just days after her secret lunch with Alan at the Royal Lodge, Sarah and Andrew's secret ties with Epstein came out, costing them their professional and royal perks.

"Alan went to Royal Lodge that day out of curiosity to see the house, though he also wanted to do a deal. It's lucky he didn't take it further because shortly after the meeting, the Yorks were once again in disgrace," added the insider.

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