Simple sitting habit change can cut cancer mortality risk by 22%, study finds

Reducing your risk of cancer death may be as simple as taking brief breaks for physical activity throughout the day, according to a new observational study.
The study, led by researchers from the University of Glasgow studying the association between cancer and prolonged sedentary behavior, found that participants who regularly interrupted prolonged sitting with physical activity had a lower risk of cancer death.
"This study adds to growing evidence that prolonged sedentary behavior is an independent health risk," Dr. Georgia Spear, chief of breast imaging at Northwestern Medicine, told Fox News Digital.
"While it does not prove that sitting causes cancer, it suggests that long, uninterrupted periods of sitting are associated with a higher risk of cancer mortality," Spear explained. "The findings reinforce existing public health recommendations that regular movement throughout the day is an important component of cancer prevention."
The researchers monitored 91,292 volunteer participants in the U.K. who wore movement-tracking devices on their wrists for seven days to track their sedentary habits. The scientists followed the volunteers' health outcomes over the course of about 12 years.
The researchers defined prolonged sedentary behavior as any bout that lasted "at least 30 minutes and during which at least 90% of the time was sedentary."