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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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US inflation rate ease to 3.5% as gasoline price drop significantly

June inflation eased to 3.5% as falling fuel costs provided consumers rare relief

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
US inflation rate ease to 3.5% as gasoline price drop significantly
US inflation rate ease to 3.5% as gasoline price drop significantly

The U.S. inflation rate eased to 3.5% in June offering a much-needed break for consumer facing rising costs. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Tuesday, shows that the annual inflation rate slowed significantly from 4.2% in May.

A significantly monthly drop

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell by 0.4% in June. This is the first monthly decline in six years and marks the “largest 1-month decrease since April 20220,” according to the official report.

This shift was largely fueled by a sharp 9.7% drop in gasoline prices and a 9.2% decline in fuel oil which helped oddest ongoing costs for food and shelter.

The role of geopolitical tensions

The sudden relief at the gas pump was linked to a mid-June agreement that established a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran. By claiming oil markets, this brief diplomatic window provided immediate, if potentially temporary, relief for drivers.


However, experts warn that stability is not guaranteed. As noted by Alan Detmeister, an economist at UBS, “That’s assuming we don’t get more shocks,” such as new tariffs or fresh geopolitical conflicts that could quickly reverse these trends.

Uncertain path ahead

While headline inflation is cooling, some areas remain elevated. Core inflation – which ignores volatile food and energy costs – dipped to 2.6 % annually. Despite this, energy prices remain 15.7% higher than they were a year ago.

Analysts caution that while this report is encouraging, the Federal Reserves remains in a delicate position. As Patrick O’Donnell from Omnis Investments observed, “The year-over-year measures of core CPI came in lower than expected today,” but future policy decisions will depend heavily on whether these prices drops can be sustained.

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