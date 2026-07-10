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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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New CKM syndrome guidelines warn of hidden metabolic health risks

Experts say identifying metabolic problems early can help prevent serious health diseases before permanent damage occurs

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
New CKM syndrome guidelines warn of hidden metabolic health risks
New CKM syndrome guidelines warn of hidden metabolic health risks

The latest focus on cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome is altering how doctors view chronic disorders, with experts warning that millions of people may have hidden metabolic problems without knowing it.

The American Heart Association (AHA) stated that about 90% of Americans have nearly one risk factor for CKM syndrome, a serious condition that is associated with kidney disorder, obesity, cardiac disorders and Type 2 diabetes.

Initially, the group’s clinical guidelines call for earlier screening to detect risks before serious complications develop.

Doctors stated these conditions are connected instead of separate illnesses. Obese people are at a higher chance of contracting cardiac diseases, kidneys, and blood vessels, due to inflammation.

Experts strongly advised measuring both waist circumference and body mass index (BMI) when assessing risk.

Additionally, the significant transition is altering disease names to better reflect their underlying cause.

Fatty liver disease is now called Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), while Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has also got a new name, and it is now being called as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) to underscore its strong link with metabolic dysfunction.

Who is at higher risk of developing metabolic dysfunction ?

As per health experts, individuals with different underlying conditions such as hypertension, prediabetes, abnormal cholesterol, fatty liver and excessive belly fat for many years before getting diagnosed with any serious condition such as kidney or heart disease are likely to develop metabolic dysfunction.


It is pertinent to mention that obese people are not only at risk, but people who develop insulin resistance and excess fat around internal organs despite having a normal BMI are also at significantly higher chances.

For timely diagnosis, doctors advise regular health checks, especially after age 35, including blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, kidney and liver function tests, and waist measurement.

Moreover, regularly performing physical activities, healthy eating, stress management, and weight control can enhance metabolic health and reduce the risk of serious disease.

Experts say identifying metabolic problems early can help prevent heart attacks, kidney failure and Type 2 diabetes before permanent damage occurs.

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