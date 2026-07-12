Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78

Martha Lillard widely recognized as the last person in the United States to rely on an iron lung passed away on June 26 in Oklahoma at age 78.
Lillard, a resident of Shawnee, was diagnosed with polio in 1953, shortly after her fifth birthday. The infection left her paralyzed and dependent on the negative-pressure ventilator that mechanically assisted her breathing.
Overcoming the odds
When she was first diagnosed, doctors told her family she was unlikely to live past the age of 20. Instead, Lillard defied medical expectations for over 50 years.
Reflecting on her determination, her sister, Cindy McVey, stated, “She had the enthusiasm and the drive to continue living and make the best of her life.”
Life with the machine
For much of her life, Lillard used the iron lung primarily while sleeping but in her final two years, she relied on it nearly 24 hours a day. While some considered the technology obsolete, Lillard felt a deep connection to the device.
In a 2021 interview, she shared, “It feels wonderful to get into it. It’s the thing that’s been there that saved my life and I know that it’s the only thing that’s kept me here.”
An independent spirit
Despite her physical constraints, Lillard pursued an education, wrote poetry and composed music. She was also dedicated volunteer for animal rescue groups. Following her passing due to complications from long-haul COVID-19, her family expressed a sense of finality regarding the machine. “But since she’s the last one, we don’t need that anymore,” McVey said.