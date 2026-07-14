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  • Updated 41 minutes ago
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Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes

Yemen tensions spike as Houthi strikes hit Saudi airport following Sanaa raid

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 41 minutes ago
Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes
Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes

A major conflict has erupted between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government marking the most significant flare-up in years. On July 13, 2026, the Yemeni government launched airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

Government justification for strikes

The internationally recognized Yemeni government stated the action was necessary after failing to convince a Houthi delegation returning from Tehran to use a standard commercial flight.


The defense ministry claimed the rebels were allowing an Iranian plane to “violate Yemeni territory.” Officials argued they had exhausted all diplomatic efforts before deciding to target the runway to block the unauthorized aircraft.

Houthi retaliation

In response, the Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree condemned the initial strikes calling them “blatant aggression.” 

Yemen tensions spike as Houthi strikes hit Saudi airport following Sanaa raid
Yemen tensions spike as Houthi strikes hit Saudi airport following Sanaa raid

He warned that “this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished” and declared that the event signaled “the end of the de-escalation phase.”

Impact on the regional truce

The Saudi-led coalition reported that its air defenses “dealt with a ballistic missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region.”

This exchange of fire threatens to collapse a 2022 truce that had largely kept the peace between the two sides. While no casualties were reported in the retaliatory strike, the situation remains highly unstable as international observers express concern over the potential for a wider regional conflict.

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