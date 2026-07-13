Japan’s new centralized intelligence agency: A historic shift

Japan is taking a historic step to overhaul its national security by establishing its first centralized intelligence agency since the end of World War II.
Following the passage of new legislation in the Japanese Diet this past May, the government is now building a unified command center designed to modernize how the country gathers and analyzes information
Strengthening national security
For decades, Japan’s intelligence network was fragmented with different departments such as the police, the foreign ministry and defense officials, working in separate silos. This often-limited communication and left the country vulnerable to foreign interferences.
Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who is spearheading the reform described the new law as “a first step” toward significantly strengthening the country’s espionage and security capabilities.
Global collaboration
To ensure the agency is effective, Japan has been quietly consulting with Western allies. Reports indicate that officials from the United States, Germany and Australia have been providing advice on technology, staffing and operational priorities.
Experts suggest that integrating these international best practices is key to ensuring the new body can effectively counter rising threats from regional adversaries including China, Russia and North Korea.
A new command structure
The core of the reform involves transforming the existing Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office (CIRO) into a more powerful centralized National Intelligence Council. This new body will act as a central hub synthesizing data from across the government to provide the Prime Minister with actionable information. Takaichi emphasized the urgency of this, stating:
“To maintain peace and prosperity and pre-empt serious crises, it is of the utmost importance to establish a system in which the intelligence community provides robust support for sound decision-making by policymakers.”
Balancing security and privacy
While the government moves forward, the plan has faced some criticism. Some observers worry that such a powerful centralized agency could potentially lead to government overreach or the infringement of individual privacy.