Ahmadinejad breaks silence after Mossad recruitment claims: ‘Absurd’ 

The office of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has rejected reports that Israel’s Mossad secretly cultivated him as an intelligence source and considered installing him as Iran’s leader following a regime change operation.
According to I24News, in a statement carried by Iran International, Ahmadinejad’s office dismissed the allegations as “Hollywood-style claims” that were “not worthy of denial.”
It accused The New York Times of publishing “fake news and fabricated lies” and alleged that the newspaper was willing to publish reports in exchange for payment.
The office also denied that Ahmadinejad is under house arrest, saying the allegation was fabricated to support what it described as the newspaper's “absurd” claims, saying the former president remained active and was continuing his normal daily work.
“We categorically reject all the completely false allegations promoted by The New York Times,” the statement said.
Speaking to Israel's Channel 14 on Monday, former senior Mossad official and intelligence commentator Sagi Assulin criticized the publication of the reported operation, arguing that disclosing alleged operational details could jeopardize intelligence methods and sources.
"There is a system here, information that harms the security of the state is published in foreign sources, and it passes without consequences," Assulin said.
"If these reports are true, publishing details like these could actually harm intelligence assets, operational capabilities, and state security," he added.
Assulin also suggested the affair may not be over, warning that attention should be focused on those who could have an interest in harming Ahmadinejad inside Iran.
The statement followed a report by The New York Times that the Mossad had maintained secret contacts with former Iranian President Ahmadinejad for several years as part of an ultimately unsuccessful effort to prepare for the possible overthrow of Iran’s government.