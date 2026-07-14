World
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Ahmadinejad breaks silence after Mossad recruitment claims: ‘Absurd’

Iran’s ex-president Ahmadinejad slams ‘Hollywood-style’ claims of Mossad plot to make him leader

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Ahmadinejad breaks silence after Mossad recruitment claims: ‘Absurd’
Ahmadinejad breaks silence after Mossad recruitment claims: ‘Absurd’ 

The office of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has rejected reports that Israel’s Mossad secretly cultivated him as an intelligence source and considered installing him as Iran’s leader following a regime change operation.

According to I24News, in a statement carried by Iran International, Ahmadinejad’s office dismissed the allegations as “Hollywood-style claims” that were “not worthy of denial.” 

It accused The New York Times of publishing “fake news and fabricated lies” and alleged that the newspaper was willing to publish reports in exchange for payment.

The office also denied that Ahmadinejad is under house arrest, saying the allegation was fabricated to support what it described as the newspaper's “absurd” claims, saying the former president remained active and was continuing his normal daily work.

“We categorically reject all the completely false allegations promoted by The New York Times,” the statement said.


Speaking to Israel's Channel 14 on Monday, former senior Mossad official and intelligence commentator Sagi Assulin criticized the publication of the reported operation, arguing that disclosing alleged operational details could jeopardize intelligence methods and sources.

"There is a system here, information that harms the security of the state is published in foreign sources, and it passes without consequences," Assulin said. 

"If these reports are true, publishing details like these could actually harm intelligence assets, operational capabilities, and state security," he added. 


Assulin also suggested the affair may not be over, warning that attention should be focused on those who could have an interest in harming Ahmadinejad inside Iran.

The statement followed a report by The New York Times that the Mossad had maintained secret contacts with former Iranian President Ahmadinejad for several years as part of an ultimately unsuccessful effort to prepare for the possible overthrow of Iran’s government.

Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes
Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes
Bloomberg suffers major setback in Singapore ministers’ defamation case
Bloomberg suffers major setback in Singapore ministers’ defamation case
Iran, US tensions escalate: UAE slams Tehran’s ‘brazen’ tanker attacks
Iran, US tensions escalate: UAE slams Tehran’s ‘brazen’ tanker attacks
Maine ICE shooting: DHS speaks out after Colombian motorist killed
Maine ICE shooting: DHS speaks out after Colombian motorist killed
Israel’s secret plot to install Ahmadinejad as Iran’s leader
Israel’s secret plot to install Ahmadinejad as Iran’s leader
Why Trump wants Lindsey Graham’s sister to finish his Senate term
Why Trump wants Lindsey Graham’s sister to finish his Senate term
UK officially lists Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist organization
UK officially lists Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist organization
Japan’s new centralized intelligence agency: A historic shift
Japan’s new centralized intelligence agency: A historic shift
Ann Widdecombe murder investigation: CCTV footage reveals shocking details
Ann Widdecombe murder investigation: CCTV footage reveals shocking details
Bangkok pub fire ‘primary’ cause revealed as death toll reaches 27
Bangkok pub fire ‘primary’ cause revealed as death toll reaches 27
US hits Iran with one-way attack sea, aerial drones for first time
US hits Iran with one-way attack sea, aerial drones for first time
Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate
Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate

Popular News

Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates

Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates
19 minutes ago
Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes

Houthi rebels target Saudi airport following Sanaa airstrikes
39 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'scary stalking incident' that left her with prolonged anxiety

Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'scary stalking incident' that left her with prolonged anxiety

2 hours ago