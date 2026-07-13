Why Trump wants Lindsey Graham’s sister to finish his Senate term

Following the sudden death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham at age 71, President Donald Trump has made a surprising recommendation for his replacement.
On Monday, Trump took to social media to suggest that South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster should appoint the late senator’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve out the remainder of Graham’s term.
A sudden vacancy
Senator Graham passed away over the weekend after a brief sudden illness. His death has sent shockwaves through Washington and South Carolina, leaving a major vacancy in the Senate. Because his term does not expire until January, Governor McMaster is tasked with appointing an interim successor to bridge the gap until the next senator is sworn in.
The case for Darline Graham Nordone
Trump’s endorsement of Nordone highlights the deep lifelong bond between the siblings. After their parents passed away when they were young, Graham took on the responsibility of raising his sister and eventually became her legal guardian. They remained incredibly close with Nordone even standing by his side earlier this year when he filed his reelection paperwork.
Political scramble expected
While Trump’s recommendation carries significant weight, the decision ultimately rests with Governor McMaster. The rare open seat has immediately triggered a scramble among ambitious conservatives eager to climb the political ladder. With the November election approaching, the appointment is a high-stakes move.
What happens next
State law requires a special primary election to determine a new Republican nominee for the general election. This process is expected to begin shortly with a one-week filing period for candidates starting July 21. A special primary election will likely follow on August 11, setting the stage for a intense race to succeed the longtime senator.