Bangkok pub fire ‘primary’ cause revealed as death toll reaches 27

Bangkok deadly fire killed dozens of people as police revealed the “primary” reason behind the blaze.
According to Reuters, an explosive fire at a pub in Thailand's capital Bangkok killed 27 people and injured dozens, officials said on Monday, July 13.
Police is investigating possible negligence including obstructed emergency exits as people scrambled to flee the burning venue.
Videos of the incident showed thick smoke coming out of the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub before a burst of fire shot horizontally from a doorway as customers screamed and fled around midnight Sunday, 17:00 GMT.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, “Most of the victims ran to the back of the building, into the bathroom, and there was no clear sign of a fire exit.”
Musician spoke out after losing band members in pub fire
Kawin Wongmanich, the lead member of the Totsakan Band who was playing at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar when the fire broke, issued an emotional statement as he recalled the horrific incident. He lost his girlfriend in the deadly fire.
Wongmanich wrote in a social media post, “Breez (our vocalist and my girlfriend) has passed away. We still don’t know where Din, our other male vocalist, is, and we haven’t been able to contact Kwang, our keyboardist. As for Bew, our drummer, he’s in critical condition, and we’re waiting for updates on his condition. We’re still hoping for a miracle.”
Bangkok pub fire cause
As per Sky News, Thailand's national police chief has shared the initial police investigation details of the deadly fire with media.
Kittiratt Phanphet told reporters, “At this time, police have established negligence as the primary theory guiding their investigation.”
The city's disaster administration said its initial assessment was that an electrical short circuit in a ceiling air conditioner may have caused the blaze.
Police said there may have been issues with fire exits, overloaded wiring and use of flammable materials in renovations to enhance sound.