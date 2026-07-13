Ann Widdecombe murder investigation: CCTV footage reveal shocking details

Ann Widdecombe murder investigation took new turn after shocking CCTV details emerged.
According to The Sun, the CCTV footage released linked to the former UK MP murder showed the suspect getting into a red car with an object described as wooden bat.
The man left his Rotherham council house just before 8am last Wednesday and is suspected to have driven 267 miles to the MP and Strictly star’s bungalow in Haytor, Devon.
Police say Ann, 78, died after being attacked at 12.30pm that day.
The ex-Tory junior minister turned Reform UK politician was interviewed on TalkTV at 8 am on Wednesday, July 8, just after the suspect had set off.
Ann was due on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show at 1 pm. She replied to a text from a producer at 12:19 pm but failed to join a Zoom link sent at 12:48 pm.
Later, her body was found at 11:30 pm on Thursday by a domestic assistant. Sources say she died from severe blunt trauma to the head.
Police remains ‘open-minded’ about suspect’s motive
According to Sky News, police has said that they are looking into every possibility about the motive behind the suspected murder of Widdecombe after the arrest of a man in Yorkshire.
A 28-year-old white British male is in custody after being arrested on Saturday.
Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman provided additional details on the investigation at a press briefing on Sunday, 12 July, morning, telling media the arrest took place in Rotherham.
He said there is still "nothing to suggest" it is a terrorism related or politically motivated crime, adding, "and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder."
ACC Longman also said more than 120 tips from the public have been received since a police appeal for information.