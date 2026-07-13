UK officially lists Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist organization

In a major shift in foreign policy, the UK government has officially listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Announced on Monday, July 13, 2026, this move marks a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between London and Tehran.
New powers used for listing
The decision was made possible through the fast-tracking of the National Security (State Threats) Act. This new legislation allows the government to treat certain arms of foreign states as terrorist organizations, a step that previous administration had avoided due to the complexity of dealing with state-backed actors.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the government’s resolve, stating, “We will never let Britain be a playground for states who want to spread fear, division and violence on our streets.”
Reasons behind the ban
The government’s decision follows evidence of direct threats on British soil. Security Minister Angela Eagle confirmed that the state had “identified activity linked to the IRGC involving threats to life and intimidation on UK soil.”
Specific incidents cited include plots to assassinate journalists and various cyber-attacks targeting British interests. Additionally, the Home Office noted that the IRGC had “almost certainly directed” several attacks on sites linked to Jewish communities and media organizations.
Legal consequences of proscription
With the IRGC now designated, it is criminal offense to support the group. This includes inviting or expressing support carrying its logo or participating in its meetings.
The Home Office stated: “Having carefully considered all the evidence, the home secretary has concluded that there is sufficient basis to reasonably believe that each of these bodies is engaged in foreign power threat activity.” Those found violating these laws face severe legal penalties potentially including life imprisonment for acts of sabotage.
Wider implications
Beyond the IRGC, the UK also designated the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) and a Russian intelligence volunteer unit. This decision brings the UK’s stance into closer alignment with the European Union. While some officials previously feared that such a move might lead to the closure of the British embassy in Tehran, the government has determined that the necessity of protecting UK safety outweighs these diplomatic concerns.