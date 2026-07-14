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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 52 minutes ago
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US economy ‘more durable than expected’ as Q2 profit spikes 27%, Bank of America CEO says

Bank of America earned $9.1 billion in net income during the quarter

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 52 minutes ago
US economy ‘more durable than expected’ as Q2 profit spikes 27%, Bank of America CEO says
US economy ‘more durable than expected’ as Q2 profit spikes 27%, Bank of America CEO says  

Bank of America announced stronger-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday, reporting a 27% year-over-year raise in profit as consumer spending and business activity remained resilient despite economic volatility.

The bank earned $9.1 billion in net income during the quarter, while earning every share significantly increased 34% from a year earlier.

After receiving the results, Bank of America stocks raised 2% in morning trading.

CEO highlights strength of the US economy

Speaking during the bank's post-earnings conference, Moynihan stated, "The U.S. economy has proved more durable than expected, supported by the strong consumer, ongoing AI-driven investments across the board, and easing energy costs."

Moreover, he mentioned that consumer spending continues to show concerns over inflation and increased fuel prices due to the ongoing political situation between US-Iran.


Loan growth and trading business drive results

Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick stated commercial lending expanded across several business segments.

The bank's net interest income (NII) reached $16 billion, surpassing the expectations of several analysts, reaching $15.92 billion. Management also maintained full-year NII guidance at the upper end of its projected 6% to 8% growth range.

Meanwhile, the bank's stock trading division delivered exceptional performance. Trading revenue surged 70% to $3.62 billion, significantly surpassing Wall Street estimates, fueled by strong client activity in both the United States and Asia.

Major US banks deliver solid quarter

Bank of America’s results follow similarly strong earnings from some leading players of the industry.

Wells Fargo surpassed expectations with increased revenue from wealth management and investment banking, while Citigroup also posted better-than-expected earnings, driven by stronger interest income.

The newest earnings indicate that large US banks continue to offer more benefit from resilient consumer demand, healthy lending activity, and active financial markets despite broader economic uncertainties.

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