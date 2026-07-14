'Why is Aamir Khan silent?' fans ask as '3 Idiots' co-star backs ailing Sonam Wangchuk 

Aamir Khan's silence over Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer and activities who was the inspiration behind his iconic 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu, sparked questions on the internet.
The backlash was fuelled after Aamir's co-star, Omi Vaidya, who plays Chatur in the hit Bollywood film, made a video on Tuesday, July 14, highlighting the deteriorating health of "real life Phunsukh Wangdu."
Omi Vaidya backs Sonam Wangchuk
Kicking off the video by introducing himsel as Chatur from 3 Idiots, Omi initially shared Sonam Wangchuk's role in the film, noting that Aamir Khan's character was based on the Ladakhi engineer, who is currently on a hunger strike that has gone on for weeks.
Explaining the reasons behind the strike, the Metro Park actor said, "He has some issues with the education system in India, he has some issues with independence for Ladakh and environmentalism."
"Whether you agree with him or not, I don't want this guy to die," noted Omi, as he urged his fans and social media followers to look up the engineer on the internet and raise their voices.
Fans reaction to Omi Vaidya's Instagram video
As fans flooded the comment section of the Instagram post, appreciating Omi for being one of he few notable names to back Sonam publicly, they were also quick to question the deafening silence by Aamir.
"Chatur can speak but Rancho is silent," one user penned, referencing their character's names.
A second fan added, "Why Aamir Khan is silent on this?"
"Chatur came to support Sonam Wangchuk but Rancho has not!," another comment read.
"There is something pathetic about making millions from a film such as the wonderful 3 Idiots based on an individual such as @Wangchuk66 and then not a squeak when he’s jailed or on fast. Think so much less of Amir Khan. And what a memorable role Omi Vaidya played as Chatur and he’s turned out to be the real hero," one user on X noted.
Another X post read, "At least 1 character from Aamir Khan’s film 3 idiots has come out in support of Sonam Wangchuk (the inspiration behind the Aamir Khan character) who is on fast at Jantar Mantar for 17 days, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan. Waiting to see what Aamir Khan does?"
About Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk has "lost 8.2 kg" as his sugar levels also saw a decline on the 16th day of the hunger strike, according to the latest health bulletin released on Monday, July 13.
The protest was started by an online satirical movement called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who are demanding educational reforms in India.
Led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP's demand is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after a key entrance exam for aspiring doctors was cancelled in early May following a paper leak.
Wangchuk, a respected educationist and climate activist from the remote Himalayan region of Ladakh, joined the protest on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike.