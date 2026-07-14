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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Cyclospora outbreak: Michigan identifies lettuce, salad greens as possible source

Epidemiologists warn that 2026 could become the largest Cyclospora outbreak ever recorded in the United States

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Cyclospora outbreak: Michigan identifies lettuce, salad greens as possible source
Cyclospora outbreak: Michigan identifies lettuce, salad greens as possible source 

Amid the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak, Michigan health officials have identified lettuce or salad greens as a potential source of the explosive diarrhea outbreak affecting thousands across the USA.

However, authorities stressed that the investigation is currently underway, and other food items have not been ruled out. Officials have not identified a specific grower or supplier.

As per the Michigan Department of Health, the state has now recorded 2,640 cases of cyclosporiasis and 44 hospitalizations, marking a 69% raise since Friday.


The significant raise represents a substantial number of cases, which reached the record high in Michigan that sees only 40-50 cases every year.

It is important to note the outbreak continues to spread beyond Michigan, with states including New York, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky also reporting a significantly higher number of infections.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed nearly 843 cases across 31 states, resulting in 86 hospitalizations.

While suggesting a possible reason behind this massive outbreak, health experts believe that it is higher because of delays in case reporting and confirmation.

Can Cyclospora become the new Corona virus outbreak?

Epidemiologists warned that 2026 could become the largest Cyclospora outbreak ever recorded in the United States.

Officials continue to investigate the source while advising consumers to practice proper food safety measures when handling fresh produce.

However, there are no reports whether Cyclospora will become a new Corona or not.

What Is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite, which is commonly associated with contaminated fresh produce such as leafy greens, herbs and berries.


Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Cyclosporiasis symptoms include severe watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and loss of appetite.

However, the illness can last for weeks without any treatment.

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