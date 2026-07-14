King Charles reunites with familiar face during busy Isle of Man visit 

King Charles observed a meaningful trip to the Isle of Man, where he spoke Manx, met cultural representatives, attended a garden party, and met a familiar figure.
On Wednesday, July 14, Charles, marking his first-ever visit to the Isle of Man as monarch, visited the headquarters of Heroes on the Water, a charity that supports injured military veterans at port Soderick Beach.
King Charles reunites with James Fenton
During his final engagement of the day, he reunited with 104-year-old Burma Star veteran James Fenton, whom he had previously met at commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day in 2025.
The video of their meeting was shared by the official Instagram of the Royal Family, which featured King Charles holding the hand of Fenton as they continued to chat.
Monarch's engagements during the Isle of Man trip
King Charles, who holds the title of Lord of Mann, kicked off his tour by making an address to Tynwald, the island's parliament, and attended a garden party at Government House.
The monarch also showed off his linguistic skills, as teasingly expressed hope that he was not "massacring" the Manx language.
Charles spoke the ancient language during a special sitting of the island's parliament and outside the building chatted in French when he met a native speaker among the crowds.
He went on to unveil a plaque marking the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway at Strathallan Crescent before taking a trip on a newly restored historic tram.
During his meeting with James Fenton, he was gifted the bell from a retired ambulance.
King Charles' last visit to the Isle of Man
The King, when he was still Prince of Wales, last visited in April 2012, accompanied by Queen Camilla, when she was Duchess of Cornwall, to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.